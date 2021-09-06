Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $739,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 211.2% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF opened at $33.74 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.