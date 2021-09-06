Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,332. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

