Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

