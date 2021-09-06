Science Applications International Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 99.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 202,305 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

