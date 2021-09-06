ScPrime (SCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,995.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $1,995.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00066117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00147200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00205154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,311,063 coins and its circulating supply is 37,627,452 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

