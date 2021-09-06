Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,021.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 426 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $14.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.36. 2,904,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,740. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $135.28 and a 52 week high of $353.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.77. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

