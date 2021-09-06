Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Seagen stock opened at $152.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.64. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

