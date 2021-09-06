Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after buying an additional 261,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

SEE stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

