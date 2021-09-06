Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.44) EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the airline’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,921,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

