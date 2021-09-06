Secret Market Capitalization Hits $131.99 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $131.99 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.92 or 0.00496239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002765 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.65 or 0.00997930 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

