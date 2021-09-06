Seedify.fund Price Hits $3.36 on Top Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00006456 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $47.24 million and $9.32 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00207284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.23 or 0.07403727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,964.69 or 0.99794962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.00955196 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars.

