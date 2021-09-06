Sei Investments Co. Acquires 15,127 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.71% of Deluxe worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

