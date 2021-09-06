Sei Investments Co. Acquires 68,749 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,749 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Encompass Health worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $18,220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

