Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FOX by 10.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $548,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

