Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $120,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

