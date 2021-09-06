Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of AtriCure worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $57,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

