Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.72% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.88 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

