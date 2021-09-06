Sei Investments Co. Buys 205,125 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.82 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

