Sei Investments Co. Buys 43,869 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

