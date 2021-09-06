Sei Investments Co. Buys 68,749 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,749 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Encompass Health worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

