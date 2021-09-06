Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $145.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

