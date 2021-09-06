Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

