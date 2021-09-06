Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Albany International worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,644 shares of company stock worth $119,913,377 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

