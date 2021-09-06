Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.14% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,324,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,629,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.66 on Monday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.