Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of nVent Electric worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

