Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of nVent Electric worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NVT opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
