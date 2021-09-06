Sei Investments Co. Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of BAH opened at $83.12 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

