Sei Investments Co. Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Travel + Leisure worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

