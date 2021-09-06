Sei Investments Co. Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Sonoco Products worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $66.02 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

