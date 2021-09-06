Sei Investments Co. Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

MOH opened at $274.75 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

