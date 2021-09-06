Sei Investments Co. Has $15.43 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

