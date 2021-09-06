Sei Investments Co. Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Avantor worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.72 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,822 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,210 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Truist raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

