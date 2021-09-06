Sei Investments Co. Has $15.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

