Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.90% of Harsco worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

