Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.90% of Harsco worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
