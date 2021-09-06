Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of BankUnited worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Separately, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.