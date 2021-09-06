Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

