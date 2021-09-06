Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of Spire worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Spire by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Spire by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 4.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

