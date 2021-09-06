Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Arconic worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

