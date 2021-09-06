Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $50.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

