Sei Investments Co. Purchases 11,451 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $114.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

