Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,025 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.74% of Monro worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Monro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monro by 6.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Monro by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

