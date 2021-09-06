Sei Investments Co. Purchases 33,138 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.