Sei Investments Co. Purchases 34,359 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $194.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.