Sei Investments Co. Purchases 35,170 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,535 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

