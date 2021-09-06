Sei Investments Co. Purchases 52,977 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Allstate by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after purchasing an additional 127,750 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $133.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

