Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

