Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.