Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,383,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

