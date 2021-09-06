Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Five9 worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $170.19 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -239.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,928 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

