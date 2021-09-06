Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,763 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Medallia worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Medallia by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 6,046.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medallia by 4,325.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 807,499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 63.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Medallia by 24.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medallia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

