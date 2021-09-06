Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Qorvo worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Qorvo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $185.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.33. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

